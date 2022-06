There are queues on the M1 southbound following a crash between Northampton and MK early on Friday

Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the M1 near Northampton after a vehicle fire.

National Highways East Midlands reported the fire at around 8.40am on Monday and said three lanes out of four were closed southbound between Junction 17 (M45) and Junction 16 (Northampton). Emergency services are at the scene.