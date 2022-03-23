Six-mile queues on M1 northbound from Northampton following reports of mid-morning crash near motorway services
National Highways warning of 20-minute delays for drivers trying to get past the scene
By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:54 am
There are queues on the M1 northbound near Northampton following reports of a crash on Wednesday morning (march 23).
National Highways traffic sensors say two lanes are closed with tailbacks of six miles and 40-minute delays for traffic between junction 15 following a collision near to the services at junction 15A at around 10.30am.