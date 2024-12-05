Sinkhole repairs on busy road out of Northamptonshire expected to be 'completed by the end of the month'

Repairs to a huge sinkhole, causing delays on a busy road out of Northamptonshire, are expected to be “completed by the end of the month”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfordshire County Council’s highways team has said that repairs to a sinkhole on the A361 started this week.

Following visits to the site by inspectors, the council hopes to be able to reopen the road by the end of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport management, told our sister paper the Banbury Guardian: “This is an extremely busy road, which is why we have made it a priority to have a repair programme in place within days.

The sinkhole on the A361 near Wardington.

“We will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. We hope this will be by the end of December, but, unfortunately, there are no guarantees when it comes to work of this nature. In the meantime, we would urge motorists to follow the diversion routes that are in place to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Currently, people travelling to Daventry from Banbury are advised to follow a diversion route using the A423 Southam Road and the A425 Daventry Road.

The council believes the sinkhole appeared on Monday morning as a result of the recent flooding of the River Cherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought the extra rainwater caused a washout of fill to affect a brick water pipe that is running underneath the road.

Oxfordshire County Council reported that the most recent inspection of the culvert, before the flooding, showed the culvert was not in a concerning condition.

However, the washed-out material from the floods is thought to have blocked the watercourse and submerged the culvert.

The council’s teams will now need to pump water out of the culvert for it to be inspected so they can determine the full extent of required repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This may result in the culvert needing to be temporarily replaced by a pipe so the sinkhole can be backfilled and the road reopened while a longer-term repair is planned.

Cllr Gant added: “This is a pretty stark example of the kind of pressure our large and rural road network is experiencing from extreme weather. I am very grateful to our officers and contractors for getting out on site as soon as possible to put a plan in place for mitigation and repair.”