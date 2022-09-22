Signalling fault leaves train passengers facing rush-hour cancellations at Northampton and Long Buckby

Train passengers are being warned of rush-hour cancellations from Northampton and Long Buckby on Thursday morning (September 22).

A signalling fault between Northampton and Rugby has blocked lines.

London Northwestern Railway says trains from Northampton to London Euston and Birmingham New Street have been cancelled.

A signalling fault is disrupting trains from Northampton on Thursday morning

Disruption is expected until after 9am.