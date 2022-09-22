Signalling fault leaves train passengers facing rush-hour cancellations at Northampton and Long Buckby
Services to London Euston and Birmingham disrupted
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:46 am
Train passengers are being warned of rush-hour cancellations from Northampton and Long Buckby on Thursday morning (September 22).
A signalling fault between Northampton and Rugby has blocked lines.
London Northwestern Railway says trains from Northampton to London Euston and Birmingham New Street have been cancelled.
Disruption is expected until after 9am.
A spokesman for the company said road transport is being sourced and advised passengers their tickets can be used on Avanti West Coast services at Milton Keynes and Rugby.