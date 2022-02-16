'Severe' delays on the M1 near Northampton due to broken down vehicle

Drivers are warned to expect 'severe' delays on the M1 near Northampton this afternoon (Wednesday, February 16), due to a broken down vehicle.

AA Traffic is reporting 'severe' delays of up 30 minutes and increasing on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junction 14 for Milton Keynes and junction 15 for Northampton.

Lane one of three is closed for recovery of a broken down lorry.

National Highways officers are on scene aiding the recovery and the agency is urging drivers to avoid the area or allow extra time for their journeys.

More to follow.