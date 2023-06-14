News you can trust since 1931
Severe delays on main road heading into Northampton after three-vehicle crash

Delays of around 40 minutes on the A45 westbound
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST
Delays heading west into Northampton on the A45

Severe delays have been reported on a major route in and out of town this morning (Wednesday).

Traffic is heavy both ways on the A45 with two incidents being reported heading west, according to AA traffic reports.

  • Severe delays of 41 minutes and delays increasing on A45 Westbound between A5001 Ditchford Road and B573 Doddington Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off). Average speed five mph.
  • Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on the A45 Westbound from A509 Wilby Way to B573 Doddington Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off). Affecting traffic heading towards Northampton.

More as we get it.

