Severe delays on A45 in Northampton including congestion to M1 after two vehicle collision

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd May 2024, 10:20 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 10:42 BST
Drivers are warned to avoid a stretch of the A45 in Northampton following a two vehicle collision.

The eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow roundabout is closed this morning (Wednesday May 22) after an incident was called into police at 8.25am.

National Highways says traffic officers are on scene alongside emergency services, and that recovery has been arranged.

They are also warning of delays of up to 45 minutes, as congestion is backed up to junction 15 of the M1.

Drivers are warned to avoid the A45 eastbound.

Northamptonshire Police posted on social media: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A45 eastbound between Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow roundabout.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

More to follow.

