'Severe' delays on A45 heading westbound into Northampton
Traffic is crawling slowly into town this morning
The are severe delays heading into Northampton today (Thursday).
According to AA traffic news there are ‘severe delays’ of 19 minutes and delays increasing on A45 Nene Valley Way Westbound between B573 Doddington Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off) and A428 Bedford Road (Barnes Meadow Interchange). Average speed 15 mph.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed the traffic issues were related to a broken down vehicle a live lane. All lanes have now reopened and traffic is easing.