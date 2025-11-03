Several Northampton roads to close in November for repair works

A series of short-term road closures will take place across Northampton later this month as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) carries out essential maintenance and repair works.

Southfield Avenue, Stimpson Avenue, Foxgrove Avenue, Candleford, Alfred Street, Purser Road, and Scribers Drive in Upton are all set to be affected by temporary restrictions between November 14 and November 21, 2025.

The council says the closures are necessary to ensure safety while crews carry out a mixture of carriageway, drainage, manhole, and telecom works.

On Southfield Avenue, between Ransome Road and London Road, repairs are expected to take place on November 17, lasting one day. A diversion will be in place via London Road and Ransome Road.

The latest road closures have been announced by West Northamptonshire Council

Stimpson Avenue, between Adnitt Road and Wellingborough Road, will also close for one day on November 18 for drainage works. Drivers will be directed via Wellingborough Road and Abington Avenue.

Meanwhile, Foxgrove Avenue, between North Western Avenue and Kingsway, will shut for one day on November 17 for manhole repairs, with a diversion in place via Kingsway and North Western Avenue.

In Upton, Scribers Drive will be closed between Mill Pond Drive and High Street on November 14 for a day of manhole repairs. An alternative route will be available via Mill Pond Drive and High Street.

Candleford, near Lark Rise, is also scheduled to close for two days from November 19 for telecom works, although WNC says access will be maintained for residents.

Alfred Street, between Stockley Street and Billing Road, will shut on November 21 for a day of carriageway repairs. A signed diversion will guide traffic via St Edmunds Street, Wellingborough Road, Park Avenue South, Rushmere Road, Bedford Road and Cliftonville Road.

Finally, Purser Road, between Abington Avenue and Wantage Road, will be closed for two days from November 6 for manhole repairs. Motorists can use Lea Road and Wantage Road as an alternative route.

Outside Northampton, further short-term closures are also planned in Rothersthorpe, Deanshanger, Silverstone, Greens Norton, Hannington, Denton, Chacombe and Weedon Bec throughout November.

Notably, Banbury Lane, which runs through Rothersthorpe and Northampton, will close from November 24 to December 2 for bridge structure repairs. A lengthy diversion will be signposted via Kislingbury Road, Rothersthorpe Road, High Street, Harpole Road, Banbury Road, Weedon Road, Upton Valley Way North, Nectar Way and Upton Valley Way East.

All works are being carried out under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, and WNC says the restrictions will only apply “at such times and to such an extent as indicated by the display of signs.”

Anyone seeking more information can contact Gary Thorp on 01604 651072, quoting the relevant reference number.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.