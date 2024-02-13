Second day of disruption for Northampton and Long Buckby train passengers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second day of disruption on trains at Northampton and Long Buckby railways station is on the cards for commuters.

One track between Coventry and Rugby will remain closed today (Tuesday February 13), after a landslip near Rugby, which also closed the tracks yesterday (Monday February 12).

Engineers have been on site clearing vegetation, surveying the embankment and examining the landslip ahead of removing soil, when both tracks were closed overnight.

Engineers on site removing soil overnight.

One has reopened this morning but the other will remain closed, meaning London Northwestern Railway (LNR) services between Birmingham and London Euston will run between Birmingham-Coventry and Northampton-London Euston only.

There will be half-hourly rail replacement transport running between Coventry and Northampton.

Passengers are advised to find an alternative route, or at the very least, check before they travel. Tickets will be valid on other routes.

Phil Barnes, operations director for Network Rail, said: “Network Rail engineers have been removing vegetation from the embankment to allow better assessment of the landslip near Rugby.

“A plan is now in place to remove soil before checking the track to allow services to run.

“Our team is working around the clock to get trains running again as soon as we can, and we are sorry for the disruption to journeys this is causing.”

Jonny Wiseman, LNR customer experience director, added: “I would like to thank our customers for their continued patience while this important safety work is completed.

“Customers travelling between Birmingham New Street and London Euston on Tuesday should continue to check their journeys before setting out and consider using alternative routes if possible.”