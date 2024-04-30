Rush hour traffic in Northampton after two vehicle collision at busy junction
A two vehicle collision at a busy junction is causing rush hour traffic this morning (Tuesday April 30).
The incident happened at the junction for Park Avenue and Abington Avenue, in Abington, close to Abington Park and the County Ground, at around 7am.
Police say the collision involved two cars. Both cars are awaiting recovery and police remain on scene.
Details of injuries cannot yet be confirmed.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service are also on scene.
According to AA Traffic, the incident is causing queues around the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, where possible.
