Rush hour delays on the M1 near Northampton after multi-vehicle collision

Two lanes on the M1 near Northampton are closed during rush hour following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident happened around 8.00am this morning (Tuesday October 17) on the northbound carriageway between junction 15 and 15a.

Lanes one and two of four are closed as the incident is dealt with. National Highways officers, emergency services and recovery agents are working at the seen.

Drivers are warned to avoid the M1 near Northampton.

National Highways is warning of delays and is asking drivers to “approach with care”, or avoid the area, if possible.

AA Traffic is reporting “severe delays”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This involved two vehicles – a van and a car. One of the drivers was taken to hospital with whiplash injuries but thankfully no one was seriously injured.”