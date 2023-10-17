News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Rush hour delays on the M1 near Northampton after multi-vehicle collision

Drivers are warned to avoid the area
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two lanes on the M1 near Northampton are closed during rush hour following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident happened around 8.00am this morning (Tuesday October 17) on the northbound carriageway between junction 15 and 15a.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lanes one and two of four are closed as the incident is dealt with. National Highways officers, emergency services and recovery agents are working at the seen.

Drivers are warned to avoid the M1 near Northampton.Drivers are warned to avoid the M1 near Northampton.
Drivers are warned to avoid the M1 near Northampton.
Most Popular

National Highways is warning of delays and is asking drivers to “approach with care”, or avoid the area, if possible.

AA Traffic is reporting “severe delays”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This involved two vehicles – a van and a car. One of the drivers was taken to hospital with whiplash injuries but thankfully no one was seriously injured.”

UPDATE: The vehicles involved in the collision have now been recovered from the scene. Debris has been cleared and the road is fully reopen. National Highways say there are residual delays of 45 minutes on the approach.

Related topics:NorthamptonNational HighwaysNorthamptonshire Police