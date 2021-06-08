Rush-hour crash blocking fast lane on M1 near Northampton

Lane three is blocked by a crash on the M1 near Northampton

A crash has blocked one lane on the M1 near Northampton during Tuesday's morning rush hour.

Highways England says lane three is closed on the southbound carriageway and are warning drivers to expect delays between Northampton Services and junction 15.

Tailbacks are also building on the A43 as traffic struggles to join the motorway.