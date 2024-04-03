ROADWORKS: Motorists warned of 32 road closures across Northampton over the next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 32 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

• A14, from 8pm March 18 to 5am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for safety repair works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 27 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 24 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Kilsby, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am April 6 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 7am March 25 to 7pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Syresham, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am April 13 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm March 18 to 11.59pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Cold Ashby to Kelmarsh, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm February 12 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm February 5 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 19 to junction 22, slip road and lane closures for horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, Lane closures for horticultural works.

• A43, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43/A5 northbound and southbound, Whittlebury to Old Stratford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.

• M40, from 9pm April 2 to 6am April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A43, from 10pm April 2 to 4am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester, Lane closures for survey works.

• A43, from 8am April 3 to 11.59pm April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Syresham, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm April 3 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Paulerspury to Heathencote, temporary traffic signals for signage works.

• A5, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Potterspury to Old Stratford, temporary traffic signals for renewal works.

• A5, from 1pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lower Weedon to Upper Stowe, Layby closure and traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Queen Eleanor interchange to Weston Favell, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 1pm April 8 to 5am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Upper Stowe to Weedon Bec, Lay-by closure and temporary traffic signals for renewal works.

• A14, from 1pm April 8 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A14, from 1pm April 8 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Naseby to Rothwell, Layby, entry and exit slip road and lane closures for horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester roundabout to Tiffield, Lane closures for signage work.

• A43, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 8 to 5am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 9am April 9 to 5pm April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 18 to DIRFT, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), Lane closure s for horticultural works.

• M1, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Crick, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, at Barley Mow roundabout, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 15, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A45, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, Lane closures for works on local authority network.