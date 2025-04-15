Roadworks continue on busy road in and out of Duston with temporary traffic lights now in place

A small stretch of Berrywood Road, between Weggs Farm Road and Berrywood Drive, has been closed to traffic for the day, forcing vehicles to turnaround and find alternative routes.

A major through route in and out of town has reopened but with temporary traffic lights in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small stretch of Berrywood Road, between Weggs Farm Road and Berrywood Drive, closed to traffic since Monday morning, forcing vehicles to turnaround and find alternative routes.

According to one.network, the road closure kicked in at 2.18am on Monday and was due to run until the early hours of this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Anglian Water told the Chron it needed to close the busy route to traffic for longer than expected.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We needed to close the road in order for our teams to safely complete some maintenance work on one of our manholes.

"All going well, the road should be opened later this week."

Despite the statement from Anglian Water it appears the road has now reopened with multi-way signals in place.

There are slight delays in and around the area.