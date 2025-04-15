Roadworks continue on busy road in and out of Duston with temporary traffic lights now in place
A small stretch of Berrywood Road, between Weggs Farm Road and Berrywood Drive, closed to traffic since Monday morning, forcing vehicles to turnaround and find alternative routes.
According to one.network, the road closure kicked in at 2.18am on Monday and was due to run until the early hours of this morning.
However Anglian Water told the Chron it needed to close the busy route to traffic for longer than expected.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We needed to close the road in order for our teams to safely complete some maintenance work on one of our manholes.
"All going well, the road should be opened later this week."
Despite the statement from Anglian Water it appears the road has now reopened with multi-way signals in place.
There are slight delays in and around the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.