Roadworks begin on busy route in Northampton with ‘delays likely’ – here’s when they’re due to end

Roadworks have begun on a busy Northampton road with ‘delays likely’ – here’s when they’re due to end.

Roadworks have started along a stretch of Weedon Road outside Franklin’s Gardens in St James, Northampton, as of Tuesday (May 20).

The utility repair and maintenance works are being carried out by National Grid.

Traffic management measures are in place, including temporary traffic lights and a lane closure, which are causing disruption during peak times.

According to National Grid, the works are scheduled to be completed by Friday, May 30.