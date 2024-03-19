ROADWORKS: 30 road closures in and around Northampton this week with delays of up to 30 minutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals due to works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 9.30am March 6 to 3.30pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, Stop and go for drainage works.

• A43, from 8am March 2 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Syresham to Brackley, diversion route for works on behalf of HS2.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am April 13 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm February 12 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm February 5 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A43, from midnight, March 18 to 11.59pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Evenley roundabout, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for safety repair works.

• A14, from 8pm March 18 to 11.59pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Cold Ashby to Kelmarsh, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, slip road and lane closures due to survey works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm March 19 to 5am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, at Oxford road (Brackley) roundabout, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Flore to Long Buckby Wharf, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for horticultural works.

• A5, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A43, from 8pm March 20 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Swan Valley, Lane closures for signage works.

• M1, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8am to 3pm on March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Watford Gap to Kilsby, Lay by closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Heathencote, traffic signals due to works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 circulatory at M1, junction 18, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work.

• A45, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Wootton to junction 15, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 8pm March 23 to 5am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 17 to junction 18, slip road and lane closures for litter clearance, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm March 24 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Kilsby, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A43, from 7am March 25 to 7pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Syresham, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• M40, from 8am to 5pm on March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• A43, from 8pm March 25 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Barley Mow roundabout to Baynards Green, Lane closures for barrier works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 25 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 10pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 27 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.