ROADWORKS: 28 road closures to avoid in and around Northampton this week

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 28 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network.

• A5, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Ashby St Ledgers to Watford Gap, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9.30am January 15 to 3.30pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, Stop and go for drainage works.

• M1, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 3 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A43, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Tiffield, Lane closures for survey works.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am February 24 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Barnes Meadow, carriageway and lane closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14/M6 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 (M6) to junction 2 (A14), carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Towcester to Tiffield, Lane closure for drainage works.

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 20 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm February 1 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 9.30am February 2 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way roundabout, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• M1, from 10pm February 3 to 5am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 11.30am to 5.30pm on February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 1pm February 5 to 5am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound and northbound, Watford Gap Crossroads to Flore, carriageway and lay-by closures for renewal works, diversion via local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm February 5 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Barley Mow to Baynards Green, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound, Barley Mow to Oxford Road Roundabout, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15, Lane closure due to communication works.

• A45, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Barnes Meadow interchange to Brackmills interchange, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 8am February 12 to 11.59pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Pattishall to Bugbrooke, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18, exit slip road closure for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network.

• A43, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Hulcote, Lane and gap closures for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm February 12 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.