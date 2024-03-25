Road in Northampton neighbourhood to be closed for six hours a day over nine days for carriageway repairs

West Northamptonshire Highways say this is not a resurfacing scheme
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northampton neighbourhood road will be closed for six hours a day over a period of nine days for carriageway repairs.

Whilton Road between Eastern Avenue North and Holdenby Road will undergo carriageway repairs in the form of “patch repairs”, according to West Northamptonshire Highways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The authority posted about the closure on X, adding that the thermal road repair crew will be utilised and that the closure is not for a resurfacing scheme.

Most Popular
Whilton Road will be closed between Holdenby Road and Eastern Avenue North.Whilton Road will be closed between Holdenby Road and Eastern Avenue North.
Whilton Road will be closed between Holdenby Road and Eastern Avenue North.

The road will closed from 9am to 3pm from Tuesday April 2 to Friday April 12.

West Northamptonshire Highways says the works will last for nine days, weather permitted and that access to the road will be as normal outside of works time period.

Pavements will be open to pedestrians and emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

Workers also aim to maintain access for residents and businesses, however there might be “short periods where vehicles are prohibited due to the repair process”.

Related topics:NorthamptonWorkers