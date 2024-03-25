Road in Northampton neighbourhood to be closed for six hours a day over nine days for carriageway repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton neighbourhood road will be closed for six hours a day over a period of nine days for carriageway repairs.

Whilton Road between Eastern Avenue North and Holdenby Road will undergo carriageway repairs in the form of “patch repairs”, according to West Northamptonshire Highways.

The authority posted about the closure on X, adding that the thermal road repair crew will be utilised and that the closure is not for a resurfacing scheme.

The road will closed from 9am to 3pm from Tuesday April 2 to Friday April 12.

West Northamptonshire Highways says the works will last for nine days, weather permitted and that access to the road will be as normal outside of works time period.

Pavements will be open to pedestrians and emergency vehicle access will be maintained.