Road closures: Dozens for West Northamptonshire drivers to watch out for on the M1, A45, A5 and A43 this week

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week with delays of up to half-an-hour.

This latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows 15 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule:

National Highways have a list of road closures which could affect drivers' journeys in West Northamptonshire this week

• M1, from 8.30am March 18 to 3.30pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am March 16 to 4pm March 30, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to M1, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am May 6 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ Another 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9am March 29 to 5pm March 30, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Danes Way, mobile lane closures due to horticulture works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 29 to 3.30pm March 30, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Newton to Clifton on Dunsmore, diversion route due to works on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

• M40, from 10pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 10pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via Highways England Network and local authority network.

• M40, from 10pm March 30 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 4am May 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, Naseby to Rothwell, Layby, slip roads and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 1 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 -, junction 10, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 1 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 -, junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am April 5 to 6pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to M1, junction 18, diversion route for works on local authority network.