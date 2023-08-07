Road closures: dozens for West Northamptonshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 9pm July 24 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 16, Lane closures for horticulture works.

• A43, from 9am July 20 to 8pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, between Brackley and Towcester, carriageway closures, lane closures and event signage for an event at Silverstone.

• A43, from 8pm January 13 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Paulerspury, Narrow lanes due to the construction of a new roundabout.

• A43, from 9pm April 24 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 / A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures and narrow lanes for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 25 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9.30am to 4.30pm on August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Weedon, Footway works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• M1, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A5, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• M1, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A45, from 8pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Wilby Way to Brackmills, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A43, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Silverstone to Brackley Hatch, Lane closures for electrical works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 8am August 12 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Kilsby to Weedon Beck, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 6am to 10am on August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A14, from 8am August 13 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A14, from 7am to 4pm on August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to M1, junction 19, Lay-by closure for works on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.

• A45, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Billing to Barnes Meadow, Lane closures for survey works.

• A45, from 8pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Brackmills interchange to Queen Eleanor interchange, Lane closures for maintenance repairs.

• M40, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M45, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm August 18 to 5am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, Catthorpe interchange to junction 1, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 9.30pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• A43, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 southbound, Brackley Hatch to Pimlico, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network.

• A45, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Queen Eleanor interchange, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, Lane closures due to survey works.

• A45, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1/A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15, Lane closures due to maintenance works.