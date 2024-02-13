Road closures: 29 sets of roadworks to avoid in and around Northampton this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 29 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 7.42am February 8 to 4.30pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A5, from 1pm February 5 to 5am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound and northbound, Watford Gap Crossroads to Flore, carriageway and lay-by closures for renewal works, diversion via local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A43, from 8pm January 15 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Tiffield, Lane closures for survey works.

• A5, from 9.30am February 2 to 3.30pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way roundabout, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• A43, from 8pm January 8 to 6am March 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Barnes Meadow, carriageway and lane closure due to resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm January 29 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14/M6 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 (M6) to junction 2 (A14), carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm November 27 2023 to 6am March 16 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm November 16 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15 to Wellingborough, carriageway and lane closures for safety repair works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A45, from 8pm February 5 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8am February 12 to 11.59pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Pattishall to Bugbrooke, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 9am February 12 to 4pm February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon Bec to Kilsby, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Hulcote, Lane and gap closures for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A14, from 8pm February 12 2024 to 6am April 14 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 19, carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Kilsby, traffic signals and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8am February 14 to 11.59pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Syresham, diversion route via National Highways network for work on local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, carriageway closure for communication works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A5, from 8pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• M1, from 8pm February 16 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 19 to junction 20, Lane closures for safety repair works.

• M40, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15a to Towcester, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A14, from 6am February 19 to 11.59pm February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A43, from 9.30am February 19 to 1pm February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5/A43 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Patishall to Cornhill, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am February 26 to 11.59pm March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Watford to Long Buckby Wharf, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.