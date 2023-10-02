Road closures: 27 routes to avoid in and around Northampton while works take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A43, from 8pm January 13 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Paulerspury, Narrow lanes due to the construction of a new roundabout.

• A45, from 8pm September 15 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 9pm April 24 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 / A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures and narrow lanes for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• A43, from 9pm July 21 2023 to 6am March 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, diversion route due to works on local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 28 2023 to 6am January 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Barley Mow Roundabout to Towcester, Lay-by, carriageway closures with diversion and 24/7 narrow lanes, speed and cycle restrictions for, junction improvements, diversion via national Highways and local authority network.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A14, from 1pm October 2 to 3pm October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Catthorpe to junction 1, Lay-by closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 16, slip road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Weston Favell to Billing, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm October 5 to 3pm October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Layby closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Blisworth to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A45, from 8pm October 9 to 5am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Wooton Interchange, slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A5, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Patishall, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from midnight, October 10 to 9pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance work.

• A14, from 8pm October 10 to 5am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction one to junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A14, from 1pm October 11 to 5am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 1 to Catthorpe interchange, Lane and lay-by closure for drainage works.

• A43, from 6am to 3pm on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Towcester, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A5, from 10am to 4pm on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Weedon, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 9.30am October 16 to 3.30pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Old Stratford to Towcester, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm October 16 to 5.30am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watford, traffic signals due to works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• M1, from 10pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Hartwell to junction 15, Lane closures for renewal works.