Road closure and broken down bus causing traffic chaos in and around Duston
There are delays in and around Duston on Monday morning following the closure of a major through route as well as a broken down vehicle.
A small stretch of Berrywood Road, between Weggs Farm Road and Berrywood Drive, has been closed to traffic for the day, forcing vehicles to turnaround and find alternative routes.
According to one.network, the road closure kicked in at 2.18am will will run until just before midnight on Monday.
Anglian Water is listed to be responsible for the closure to carry out ‘utility repair and maintenance works’.
A broken down bus on the Main Road through Duston village is always causing delays for drivers.
