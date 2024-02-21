News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Road closed after serious collision between cyclist and driver in Northampton

Police are on scene dealing with the incident
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Feb 2024, 08:58 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A road in Northampton is closed following a serious collision between a cyclist and a driver.

The incident happened in Victoria Road, off Wellingborough Road, at around 5am today (Wednesday February 21).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The road is closed following a serious road traffic collision between a cyclist and a driver of a car, which occurred at about 5am today.”

Police are still on scene dealing with the incident.

UPDATE: The cyclist – a man in his 20s – was taken to Northampton General Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

More to follow.

Related topics:Northampton PoliceNorthamptonPolice