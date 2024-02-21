Road closed after serious collision between cyclist and driver in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in Northampton is closed following a serious collision between a cyclist and a driver.

The incident happened in Victoria Road, off Wellingborough Road, at around 5am today (Wednesday February 21).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The road is closed following a serious road traffic collision between a cyclist and a driver of a car, which occurred at about 5am today.”

Police are still on scene dealing with the incident.

UPDATE: The cyclist – a man in his 20s – was taken to Northampton General Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.