Revealed: The roundabouts in Northampton with the highest number of crashes

Government data has shown the accident rate for streets across the country during a five-year period from 2019 to 2023.

The accidents are broken down by the website, Crashmap.co.uk into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.

We’ve taken a look at the number of accidents which have occurred on, or very close to, roundabouts in Northampton and surrounding areas and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.