Government statistics have revealed the number of accidents on roundabouts in Northampton from 2019 to 2023.

Revealed: The roundabouts in Northampton with the highest number of crashes

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:10 BST
The roundabouts in Northampton with the highest and lowest number of accidents have been revealed.

Government data has shown the accident rate for streets across the country during a five-year period from 2019 to 2023.

The accidents are broken down by the website, Crashmap.co.uk into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.

We’ve taken a look at the number of accidents which have occurred on, or very close to, roundabouts in Northampton and surrounding areas and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.

Three serious accidents and 15 slight accidents

1. St Peter's Way

Three serious accidents and 15 slight accidents Photo: Google

Six slight accidents

2. Victoria Promenade

Six slight accidents Photo: Google

Three slight accidents

3. Towcester Road

Three slight accidents Photo: Google

One slight accident

4. Towcester Road/Main Road

One slight accident Photo: Google

