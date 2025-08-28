Revealed: The 13 roads set to be closed in Northampton and surrounding villages for repair works

Motorists in Northamptonshire are being warned to expect a series of temporary road closures in the coming weeks as West Northamptonshire Council carries out essential works ranging from carriageway repairs to utility connections.

A number of streets in Northampton, as well as villages across the county, will see restrictions put in place from late August through September. Although the legal orders allow for closures of up to 18 months, in most cases the works are expected to last only a matter of days.

Among the affected roads are

Hunter Street, Northampton – closed from Hervey Street to Clare Street for carriageway repairs. Works are expected to last two days from September 8. A diversion will be in place via Hervey Street, Carey Street and Clare Street.

Brington Road, Long Buckby – shut from Skin Yard Lane to outside number 20 for a new gas connection. The closure starts on September 8 and is expected to last one week. Diversion via High Stack, Hall Drive and High Street.

Lower Farm Road, Northampton – closed from Tenter Road to Redhouse Road for one day of resurfacing on September 5. Traffic will be diverted via Redhouse Road.

Brampton Lane, Pitsford/Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton – shut from outside Brampton Fisheries for vegetation clearance. Closure due to begin on September 11, lasting two days. Diversion via Brampton Lane, A508 and A5199.

St Leonards Road, Northampton – waiting, loading and unloading will be prohibited on the southern side of the carriageway between Haines Road and Main Road while high-voltage connections are installed. Restrictions will run from September 1 to September 11.

Trinity Avenue and Stanhope Road, Northampton – closed for one day of carriageway repairs from August 26. Diversion via Cranbrooke Road and Balfour Road.

Great Lane, Bugbrooke – closed between The Ashes and West End on July 22 for one day of investigation works. Diversion via West End, Church Lane and High Street.

Wellingborough Road, Northampton – closed from the roundabout junction with Great Billing Way on August 27 for one day. Diversion via Great Billing Way.

Reynard Way, Northampton – closed from Holly Lodge Drive to number 17 for two days of resurfacing from August 28. Diversion via Obelisk Rise and Holly Lodge Drive.

High Street, Kingsthorpe – shut from Kingswell Road to Knights Lane on August 27 for one day to allow pole replacement. Diversion via Kingswell Road, Mill Lane, Harborough Road and Welford Road.

Weedon Road, Nether Heyford – closed between The Avenue and Church Lane for three days of water main fitting from August 26. Diversion via A5, Flore Hill, High Street, Heyford Lane and Middle Street.

St Georges Avenue, Northampton – closed from Brick Kiln Lane to Barrack Road on August 27 for one day. Diversion via Brick Kiln Lane, Freehold Street and Barrack Road.

Moorend Road, Yardley Gobion – closed from the A5 to Moor End for three days of meter exchange works from August 27. Diversion via A5, Poundfield Road, Church Road, Yardley Road and High Street.

The council said the restrictions will only be in place while works are underway and signage will make clear when closures are active.

Anyone seeking further information about the closures should contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 651072.

