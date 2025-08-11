Revealed: The 10 roads in Northampton being closed to traffic in August

Ten roads in Northampton, including part of Wellingborough Road, will be closed at different times in August, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has announced a series of temporary road closures across the region this month to allow for either essential maintenance, utility works, or safety improvements.

The closures, which will be in place for varying durations, will affect routes in Northampton, Bugbrooke, Kingsthorpe, Paulerspury, Nether Heyford, Chacombe, Yardley Gobion, Kislingbury, Welford, and other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council confirmed that while each closure order will remain legally in force for up to 18 months, the actual restrictions will only be enforced for the short periods necessary to complete the work, as indicated by roadside signage.

Road closures in West Northamptonshire during the month of August have been announced. Library picture (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Northampton closures

Ten road closure announcements have been made for roads in Northampton that will be closed for short-term works:

Trinity Avenue and Stanhope Road – Closed from Balfour Road to Kingsley Road, and from Cranbrooke Road to Kingsley Road, on August 26, 2025 for carriageway repairs. Diversion via Cranbrooke Road and Balfour Road.

Wellingborough Road – From the roundabout to Great Billing Way, closed August 27, 2025 for one day for carriageway repairs. Diversion via Great Billing Way.

Reynard Way – From Holly Lodge Drive to outside number 17, closed August 28 – 29, 2025 for carriageway repairs. Diversion via Obelisk Rise and Holly Lodge Drive.

St Georges Avenue – From Brick Kiln Lane to Barrack Road, closed August 27, 2025 for one day. Diversion via Brick Kiln Lane, Freehold Street, and Barrack Road.

Boughton Green Road – From Eastern Avenue North to Ashton Way, closed August 15, 2025 for one day. Diversion via Boughton Green Road, Holly Lodge Drive, and A508.

Obelisk Rise – Sections from Holly Lodge Drive to St Johns Avenue and from Ash Rise to Reynard Way closed over August 18–19, 2025 for carriageway works. Diversions via Holly Lodge Drive and Reynard Way.

Booth Rise – From Talavera Way roundabout to Lumbertubs Lane roundabout, closed August 11 – 13, 2025 for pipe repair works. Diversion via Talavera Way, Red House Road, A5076, Harborough Road, A5095, and A5123.

Florence Road – From Monks Park Road to Allen Road, closed August 14, 2025 for one day. Diversion via Monks Park Road, Percy Road, Adnitt Road, and Allen Road.

Bailiff Street – From Robert Street to Campbell Street, closed August 11, 2025 for one day. Diversion via Lorne Road, Barrack Road, and Campbell Street.

Park Drive (southbound only) – From South Oval to Mill Lane, closed August 13, 2025 for one day. Diversion via East Oval, Nene Way, and Mill Lane.

Closures in other areas across West Northamptonshire

High Street, Kingsthorpe – From Kingswell Road to Knights Lane, closed August 27, 2025 for pole replacement works. Diversion via Kingswell Road, Mill Lane, Harborough Road, and Welford Road.

High Street, Paulerspury – From Cuttle Mill Lane to Park Lane, closed August 26 – 28, 2025 for water main works. Diversion via High Street, Grays Lane, A5, Cowpastures, Westy Road, and Careys Road.

Weedon Road, Nether Heyford – From The Avenue to Church Lane, closed August 26 – 28, 2025 for water mains fitting. Diversion via A5, Flore Hill, High Street, Heyford Lane, and Middle Street.

Middleton Road, Chacombe – From the B4555 to Castle Farmhouse, closed August 26, 2025 for one day for sluice valve repairs. Diversion via B4525, A422, A361, and Banbury Road.

Moorend Road, Yardley Gobion – From the A5 to Moor End, closed August 27 – 29, 2025 for meter exchange works. Diversion via A5, Poundfield Road, Church Road, Yardley Road, and High Street.

Mill Lane, Kislingbury – Between numbers 11 and 25, closed from August 11 – 22, 2025 for sewer repairs. Diversion via Bugbrooke Road, Church Lane, and Mill Road.

South Kilworth Road, Welford – From Court Lane Farm for 500 metres northwest, closed August 12–14, 2025 for water mains repairs. Diversion via Court Lane, A5199, A3403, North Road, and Welford Road.

Daventry Link Road, Flore & Upper Heyford – From the A4500 to the A5, closed until August 19, 2025 for carriageway works, including road markings and bay creation. Diversion via A4500, A43, and A5.

These road closures were published in the Chronicle & Echo and the Public Notice Network.