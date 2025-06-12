Revealed: How London Northwestern Railway performed in the latest passenger survey

The train company was ranked 13th out of 22 with an overall satisfaction rating of 86 in the survey compiled by Transport Focus.

The survey looks at a number of factors including punctuality and reliability, frequency of trains, level of crowding, cleanliness, information during journey and value for money.

Other train companies operating in Northampton were also surveyed.

Avanti West Cost was ranked 11th also with an overall score of 86 and West Midlands Railways was 8th with a score of 87.

Transport Focus carries out regular rail user surveys if 2,000 people across Great Britain about their public transport use. The results are for 24 waves of the survey between December 6, 2024 and May 25, 2025.

To download the full report, visit https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/publication/rail-user-survey-train-operator-results-10/

Highlights of the report are in this gallery.

1 . Summary of overall satisfaction The report ranks train companies for their overall satisfaction for passengers Photo: Transport Focus Photo Sales

2 . Satisfaction with information during the journey Satisfaction with information during the journey Photo: Transport Focus Photo Sales

3 . Satisfaction with value for money Satisfaction with value for money Photo: Transport Focus Photo Sales