Revealed: How London Northwestern Railway performed in the latest passenger survey

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
London Northwestern Railway, which serves Northampton, has been rated in the latest passenger satisfaction survey.

The train company was ranked 13th out of 22 with an overall satisfaction rating of 86 in the survey compiled by Transport Focus.

The survey looks at a number of factors including punctuality and reliability, frequency of trains, level of crowding, cleanliness, information during journey and value for money.

Other train companies operating in Northampton were also surveyed.

Avanti West Cost was ranked 11th also with an overall score of 86 and West Midlands Railways was 8th with a score of 87.

Transport Focus carries out regular rail user surveys if 2,000 people across Great Britain about their public transport use. The results are for 24 waves of the survey between December 6, 2024 and May 25, 2025.

To download the full report, visit https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/publication/rail-user-survey-train-operator-results-10/

Highlights of the report are in this gallery.

The report ranks train companies for their overall satisfaction for passengers

1. Summary of overall satisfaction

The report ranks train companies for their overall satisfaction for passengers Photo: Transport Focus

Satisfaction with information during the journey

2. Satisfaction with information during the journey

Satisfaction with information during the journey Photo: Transport Focus

Satisfaction with value for money

3. Satisfaction with value for money

Satisfaction with value for money Photo: Transport Focus

Satisfaction with cleanliness

4. Satisfaction with cleanliness

Satisfaction with cleanliness Photo: Transport Focus

