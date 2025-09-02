Revealed: 33 locations where mobile speed cameras could be in Northampton in September

By David Summers
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:55 BST
The latest list of potential speed camera locations has revealed 33 sites in Northampton.

The list is published by Northamptonshire Police to deter motorists but officers are keen to stress that the 33 sites are a guide only and may be changed or added to at any point.

There are also at least a further 130 sites across the rest of Northamptonshire.

Speeding is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ offences, alongside drink-driving, no seatbelt, distractions such as phones and using devices behind the wheel and careless or inconsiderate driving

Northamptonshire Police sends out its fleet of enforcement vans every day with cameras watching for motorists breaking the law by driving dangerously faster than the speed limit, not wearing seatbelts or using their phone behind the wheel.

Mobile speed camera van, library picture

1. Speed cameras

Mobile speed camera van, library picture

Speed limit 50mph

2. A4500 Weedon Road near Badgers End

Speed limit 50mph Photo: Google Maps

Speed limit 50mph

3. A4500 Weedon Road Eastbound

Speed limit 50mph Photo: Google

Speed limit 50mph

4. A4500 Weedon Road Westbound

Speed limit 50mph Photo: Google

