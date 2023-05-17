Resurfacing work almost complete on stretch of A5 between Weedon and Towcester notorious for potholes

Resurfacing work is almost complete on a stretch of road in Northamptonshire, which is notorious for potholes.

National Highways has been working on a large resurfacing project on a 47-mile section of the A5 between south Northamptonshire and Atherstone.

After severe weather and heavy traffic contributed to the large potholes occurring on the A5, National Highways confirmed its programme of repairs earlier this year.

The potholes on the A5 are notorious with Towcester residents.

The work started in February with phase one of seven. Three stages – from Old Stratford to Towcester, from Weedon Bec to Kilsby and from Kilsby to Crick – have all been completed.

Work on the phase between Towcester and Weedon Bec will be completed before the end of May before the scheme moves to the next phase, between Crick and the M69, on May 30. This section will take around eight weeks to complete. A series of road works will be in place.

The work for the remaining two phases, M69 to Hinckley and Hinckley to Atherstone will be confirmed at a later date.

National Highways programme development manager, Karen Moore, said: “Despite being hampered by rain and snow on a number of occasions since this project began, work is otherwise going well and we are pleased to be starting the fifth and biggest section.

“The road had deteriorated due to severe weather and heavy traffic to a point that this multi-phase interim fix was needed in advance of a more robust programme of resurfacing schemes for the area which is currently being designed and will preserve the road for the future.

“We’d like to thank road users and local residents for their patience as we’ve carried out this important safety work. We’ve done everything possible to minimise disruption and that will continue as we progress.”

The work will be carried out under overnight road closures between 8pm and 6am.