A public consultation was launched to discover people’s thoughts on the proposals to tackle traffic issues in Towcester, which ran for four weeks.

The results have now been published with overwhelming support for the need to improve the A5 and address the issues caused by high levels of traffic travelling through the historic town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been long standing concerns over the impact of the A5 through the centre of Towcester for some time but the construction of a new link road south of the town, between the A5 and A43, has created opportunities to alleviate this issue.

Towcester residents have been campaigning about traffic issues for years.

The improvements put forward by National Highways will encourage through traffic, particularly goods vehicles, to use the new link road and the A43 rather than the A5 through the centre of the Northamptonshire town.

Staff from National Highways and consultant Jacobs were on hand to explain the proposals and answer any questions regarding the planned improvements at several information events both face-to-face and one online which together attracted a total of some 950 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation focused on two options, both of which included a 7.5 tonne weight restriction and reduced speed limits of 20mph in the town centre and 30mph on the approaches. They also had measures to improve signage, walking and cycling facilities, crossings and to provide public spaces.

In the consultation, Option A was the most popular option supported by 44 percent of respondents selecting it as the proposal that would benefit Towcester the most while Option B was chosen by 22 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Option A proposed the most significant changes to the town including:

-Narrowing the road at key junctions

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Removing most of the town centre parking, except for disabled parking, to create a public amenity area

-Introducing additional pedestrian crossings

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Building new footpaths and cycleways

-Making the road into a ‘shared space’ through the town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Option B would retain parking within the Town Square with a smaller public amenity area. The road layout would remain largely as is but with additional crossing points and the introduction of different surface materials to highlight crossings.

Only 15 percent of people supported Option C, a park and ride scheme which would be added to either of the other options, with many stating it was unnecessary for the size of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways project manager Mark Roxburgh said: “It was vitally important to us to get the views of local people, communities and road users to let us know how these schemes will impact them and to help us shape future designs.

“The consultation has captured a range of views and we are grateful to the many people who took time to come and see us and have shared their thoughts with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are using this information to inform the development of the project, alongside other considerations, to recommend a preferred option which will then be taken forward into more detailed development.”