Residents in village near Northampton 'fuming' after council cancels works AGAIN to resurface 'horrendous' road

Residents in a village near Northampton are upset after the council has once again cancelled works to resurface a road full of 'horrendous', 'disgusting' and 'appalling' potholes.

Harpole residents have been hoping for months now that West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) resurfaces Carrs Way, a busy 0.25 mile stretch of road.

According to Harpole Parish Council, WNC was supposed to resurface the road in August before cancelling and rescheduling them for December 5...before cancelling again.

Kier and West Northamptonshire Highways went to temporarily fill in the potholes in Carrs Way but missed a few

Chronicle and Echo asked WNC why both sets of works had been cancelled, to which the council said the the dates were only 'indicative timelines' but that Carrs Way is listed as a ‘high priority’.

WNC was asked by this newspaper:

Why were the works cancelled twice?

Will the council compensate people who have had their cars damaged because of the council's incompetence?

Harpole potholes

Is there anything you would like to say to residents in Harpole?

In response, councillor Phil Larratt, in charged of highways at WNC, said: “Indicative timelines for resurfacing of Carrs Way needed revisiting as part of a wider review of the works programme as the new highways contract with Kier, was put in place.

“We are currently reviewing and prioritising schemes, with Carrs Way marked as a high priority on our list from a technical view.

“The intention would be for the resurfacing schemes to be carried out this financial year subject to our approval, with the initial repair works scheduled for the coming weeks, weather permitting. In the meantime, issues will continue to be responded to through Streetdoctor to ensure that the highway is maintained in a safe condition.”

This resident says he is 'fuming' with the cancellation of the road resurfacing and subsequent repair works

On November 25, The Chron counted over 30 potholes in Carrs Way, with multiple motoristssaying they had popped their tyres because of the unmaintained road.

Since The Chron has been questioning WNC about this issue, the council has sent contractors from Kier to come and temporarily fill in the potholes. However, Kier has missed a few large potholes and residents are wondering if they will be coming back to complete the temporary work - the council refused to respond when asked this question.

