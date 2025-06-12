Residents call for action after CHILD is HIT BY CAR on busy road outside Northampton secondary school

Residents say they fear fatalities on a busy road outside a Northampton secondary school after child was hit by a car – with the issue spanning years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A child was reportedly hit by a car outside a home on Booth Lane South on Friday morning (June 6), sparking fresh calls from residents for urgent safety measures near Weston Favell Academy.

The collision happened just metres from the school entrance, on a stretch of road that remains a 30mph zone – despite repeated requests from residents to bring it in line with the 20mph limit just up the road outside Boothville Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, who asked not to be named, told the Chronicle and Echo: “We have repeatedly raised concerns with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) about the dangers along this part of Booth Lane South. While the road becomes a 20mph zone just 200 metres north, the stretch in front of our homes remains at 30mph – despite being densely residential and directly outside a school.

Booth Lane South, outside Weston Favell School, where residents have raised safety concerns following a recent accident involving a child.

“Today, the consequences of ignoring those warnings became devastatingly clear. The child who was hit had just been dropped off by a parent who, like many others, chose not to use the large designated car park and drop-off zone at the school. Instead, they stopped in the road outside a private residence. Although a zebra crossing is just 60 metres away, the child ran into the road from between parked cars and was struck by a southbound driver. The driver was travelling at the speed limit – possibly over – and had no chance to avoid the collision.”

The resident continued: “Parents stopping in the road, blocking junctions, double parking, and ignoring the Highway Code is an everyday occurrence here. Children are frequently seen exiting cars without supervision and running across the road without checking for traffic. We’ve asked the school repeatedly to intervene and promote safer drop-off practices, but very little has changed.

“Friday’s incident was preventable. And unless action is taken now, it could happen again. We are calling on the council and the school to act immediately. This road has become a danger zone during school hours. The council and school must act now before this becomes a fatality.”

The residents say they want to see WNC:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extend the 20mph speed limit to include this section of Booth Lane South

Install dropped kerbs to improve visibility and pedestrian safety

Hold the school accountable for ensuring responsible drop-off behaviour from parents

WNC issued a brief statement following the incident, saying: “We are sad to hear of this incident and wish those involved a full recovery. The council will engage with the school to understand the issues within the area and how we can support them in addressing safety concerns.”

Chronicle and Echo has contacted Weston Favell Primary School for comment.

This isn’t the first time Chronicle and Echo has reported on concerns about road safety on Booth Lane South, an issue that has been persistent over a number of years now with no solution yet found, say residents.