Railway through Northampton finally reopens fully after more than a week of flooding related disruption

Rail lines that run through Northampton Railway Station have finally fully reopened, after more than a week of disruption, due to damage caused by flooding.

On Wednesday (December 4), the railway was able to fully reopen for the first time since Monday November 25, when the station and rail lines were underwater, thanks to Storm Bert.

According to Network Rail, the flooding left tracks, signals, and more than 200 pieces of critical railway equipment submerged for several hours. Specialist teams from Network Rail worked around the clock for more than a week to clear floodwater, repair damage, and rigorously test the signalling systems to ensure the railway could safely reopen as quickly as possible.

The station was completely closed for more than 48 hours, before some trains were able to start running again on Wednesday November 27. A reduced service then operated for the rest of the week and into this week, supported by replacement buses.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail’s West Coast South route, said: “We’re pleased to confirm that the railway through Northampton station is now fully open, following last Monday’s severe flooding caused by Storm Bert. Our teams have worked tirelessly to repair and test water-damaged equipment, ensuring services can run safely. I’m very grateful for passengers’ patience during this challenging time.”

A full operation is now running, however some trains were damaged during the flooding so some services may still have fewer carriages while repairs are completed. Passengers are urged to continue checking before they travel.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for London Northwestern Railway, added: “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we worked with Network Rail to reopen Northampton station and restore train services. The flooding significantly impacted our network, and I am sorry for the disruption this has caused to our customers.

“Due to damage sustained by some of our trains during the flood a small number of our services will be temporarily formed of fewer carriages than usual while repairs are carried out. I urge passengers to continue to check their journeys before setting out.”

Final repairs to the damaged signalling equipment are planned to take place overnight this weekend.