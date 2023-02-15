Programme of resurfacing to begin on A5 in Northamptonshire following major pothole issues

A seven-phase scheme to carry out resurfacing work along a 47-mile stretch on the A5 in Northamptonshire is on its way.

After severe weather and heavy traffic contributed to the large potholes occurring on the A5, Highways has confirmed its programme of repairs.

Phases 1 & 2

National Highways has confirmed road closure dates for resurfacing of the A5.

This will take place between the Old Stratford roundabout and Weedon Bec on Monday February 20 and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Remaining phases

Weedon Bec to Kilsby Kilsby to Crick Crick to M69 M69 to Hinckley and Hinckley to Atherstone

The dates for these sections will be confirmed shortly.

National Highways Programme Development Manager Karen Moore said: “We have been aware of the deterioration of the A5 in this area and carried out a survey at the end of the last year to help us plan this programme of work. Good quality roads are important to people that use our roads and it is a priority for us to maintain safety.

“With continued deterioration of the road surface we were able to secure funding to undertake this urgent work to repair the road as far as possible. This will be an interim fix in advance of a more robust, programme of resurfacing schemes for the area which is currently being designed and will preserve the road for the future.

“All roadworks can bring some disruption but we will work hard to keep this to a minimum as we carry out this important maintenance.”

Confirmed road closures so far:

To ensure the safety of both workers and road users, these are as follows:

Monday February 20 to Wednesday March 8 – A5 closed between Old Stratford Roundabout and Tove Roundabout 9pm - 4am Thursday March 9 to Sunday March 19 – A5 closed between Tove Roundabout and Weedon Bec 9pm - 4am

Clearly signed diversion routes, agreed with the local authority, will be in place so make extra time for your travel arrangements.