News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Police tape off road in Northamptonshire village after incident

Seven police cars attended the incident
By Logan MacLeod
Published 8th Jun 2023, 20:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 20:31 BST

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Northampton this evening.

Police were called to Riverside Drive area of Weedon Bec at around 7.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around seven police cars were at the scene and Riverside Drive to the junction with New Street was taped off. It is understood that police will be at the scene for the next “three to four hours”.

The scene in Weedon Bec this eveningThe scene in Weedon Bec this evening
The scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Most Popular

There is no information at this stage as to the nature of the incident and we are awaiting confirmation from Northamptonshire Police.

Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this eveningPolice at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this eveningPolice at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this eveningPolice at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this eveningPolice at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this eveningPolice at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this eveningPolice at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Police at the scene in Weedon Bec this evening
Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonshireEmergency servicesNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police