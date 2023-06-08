Police tape off road in Northamptonshire village after incident
Seven police cars attended the incident
By Logan MacLeod
Published 8th Jun 2023, 20:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 20:31 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Northampton this evening.
Police were called to Riverside Drive area of Weedon Bec at around 7.45pm.
Around seven police cars were at the scene and Riverside Drive to the junction with New Street was taped off. It is understood that police will be at the scene for the next “three to four hours”.
There is no information at this stage as to the nature of the incident and we are awaiting confirmation from Northamptonshire Police.