Police reveal reason for miles of tailbacks on A45 around Northampton

Severe delays on A45 around Northampton following crash on major route

Motorists found themselves stuck in miles of queues heading into Northampton and now police have revealed the cause.

The A45 westbound was partially blocked on Tuesday July 7 in what was initially reported as a crash.

Traffic backed up for miles back to Great Doddington with commuters battling to get into town.

All surrounding routes were also busy with motorists reporting it taking one hour to get from Wellingbourgh to Northampton.

However it’s now been confirmed that the severe delays were not as a result of a crash but due to a broken down vehicle between Great Billing Way and Riverside

The incident, reported at 7am, was attended by one officer.

The vehicle involved was recovered by a breakdown service at 8.40am and all lanes have now reopened.