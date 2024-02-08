Police reveal outcome of road traffic collision on notorious junction in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have revealed the outcome of a road traffic collision at a notorious junction in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday at 11.30am at the Harlestone Road junction with Firsview Drive, a spot notorious for collisions.

A police spokeswoman said: “A two-vehicle crash happened at about 11.30am on Monday, February 5, a collision occurred between white Ford transit van and a white Dacia Sandero car, at the Harlestone Road junction with Firsview Drive.

Harlestone Road crossroads next to Firsview Drive (right)

"As a result of the impact, the van overturned however, fortunately, the driver – a man in his 50s – sustained slight injuries. The driver of the car – a woman in her 40s – wasn’t injured.”