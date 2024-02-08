Police reveal outcome of road traffic collision on notorious junction in Northampton
Police have revealed the outcome of a road traffic collision at a notorious junction in Northampton.
The incident happened on Monday at 11.30am at the Harlestone Road junction with Firsview Drive, a spot notorious for collisions.
A police spokeswoman said: “A two-vehicle crash happened at about 11.30am on Monday, February 5, a collision occurred between white Ford transit van and a white Dacia Sandero car, at the Harlestone Road junction with Firsview Drive.
"As a result of the impact, the van overturned however, fortunately, the driver – a man in his 50s – sustained slight injuries. The driver of the car – a woman in her 40s – wasn’t injured.”
Over the years there have been calls to improve safety at the junction, especially after the death of 24 year old motorcyclist Robbie Fitzpatrick. However no major changes have ever been made there.