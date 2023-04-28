Police were called to two incidents on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough, which caused rush hour delays on Thursday (April 27).

At 3.48pm, Northamptonshire Police officers responded to a three vehicle collision between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow. A spokeswoman for the force said there were no injuries and the road was cleared by 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second incident officers responded to was reports of a swan on the slip road for Turnells Mill Lane and the A5001 in Wellingborough. Police were called at 4.59pm and were on scene within 20 minutes. There was no sign of the swan.