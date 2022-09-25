Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on busy road between Northampton and Kettering
Police say a red Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle was involved
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on a busy road between Kettering and Northampton.
The incident happened at approximately 1.05pm today (Sunday, September 25) on the A43 near Hannington, according to officers.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV.
If you have any information, please call or email Drivewatch on 0800 174615 quoting the incident number 194.