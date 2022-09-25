News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal for witnesses following fatal collision on busy road between Northampton and Kettering

Police say a red Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle was involved

By Logan MacLeod
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 7:45 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on a busy road between Kettering and Northampton.

The incident happened at approximately 1.05pm today (Sunday, September 25) on the A43 near Hannington, according to officers.

Police say a red Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle was involved.

The incident happened on the A43 near Hannington, according to police

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV.

If you have any information, please call or email Drivewatch on 0800 174615 quoting the incident number 194.

