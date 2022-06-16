A petition has been started to make a notorious Northampton road safer after a young woman riding a Voi scooter was hit by a Vauxhall Mokka car.

The woman in her 20s was hospitalised after the car collided with her on Towcester Road, Far Cotton at around 4.45pm on Friday (June 10).

Northamptonshire Police said on Monday (June 13) that the woman remains in a 'very serious' condition at University Coventry Hospital. There is no indication from police at this stage as to the cause of accident.

The scene outside Towcester Road Cemetery after the woman in her 20s was knocked off of her Voi scooter on Friday (June 10)

However, it is the latest in a series of accidents in that area, prompting wider concerns from residents.

Following the incident, residents have made a petition calling for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to introduce traffic calming measures on the stretch of Towcester Road from the Gloucester Avenue roundabout to Mereway roundabout.

The petition reads: "The Towcester Road in Northampton is a hotspot for speeding cars and dangerous reckless driving.

"It is a busy residential road leading to a large secondary school as well as being flanked by a popular recreational playing field used by many children, yet motorists continue to speed and drive dangerously daily, regardless of the time of day.

"There have been no fewer than 17 serious incidents in the last five years, two of which having been fatal, and the most recent resulting in a young woman now lying in a critical condition in hospital.

"How many more lives tragically need to be lost before this road is made safe?

“The speed limit needs reducing to a sensible 30 or even 20mph limit as well as adding some form of speed calming measures such as speed cushions to the road.

"Lowering the speed limit alone will not be enough to reduce dangerous speeding driving and collisions will continue to happen.

"It is the duty of WNC to make this road safe, steps need to be taken and change needs to happen now."

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, said she has tried for years to bring in measures to slow traffic down.

She said: "It's always been an issue. For a few years I have been complaining about the speed, especially at the roundabout at Gloucester Avenue, we've had quite a few near misses and accidents.

"I've had site visits from highways officers and all I've managed to secure are some temporary road signs – they weren't prepared to do anything else. It must have been because of money.

"It was also previously rejected as a red route and I was told nothing could be done. I'm not asking for loads of money to be spent, but there has to be something.

"We are not going to stop these people unless we do something that will make them slow down."

So far, at the time of writing (Wednesday), 248 people have signed the petition. Click here to view it.