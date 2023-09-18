News you can trust since 1931
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 09:06 BST
A passenger has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the M1 near Northampton, which saw the road closed for 11 hours.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (September 17) near to the end of the entry slip road at junction 15.

At around 1.45am a Mercedes C250AMG was in collision with the rear of a silver Mercedes E220. The Mercedes C250AMG left the carriageway and was in collision with a number of trees before catching fire, according to police.

The M1 near Northampton was closed for 11 hours on Sunday (September 17).The M1 near Northampton was closed for 11 hours on Sunday (September 17).
The M1 near Northampton was closed for 11 hours on Sunday (September 17).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “A passenger in the C250AMG was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.”

The motorway was around 11 hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and collision investigators carried out initial investigations. Motorists in queues leading up to the incident, were turned around on the carriageway.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000578143.

