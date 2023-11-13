Passenger numbers 'are soaring at East Midlands Airport'
In a statement, EMA said the figures released today show 413,259 travelled through EMA in October, nearly 60,000 more than the same month in 2022.
"That represented a 20.4% annual increase and pushed the total number for the year so far to 3,096,712.
"Last month’s figures meant EMA handled 98% of pre-pandemic volumes and set it on course to break through the 4m passenger barrier by March.
"Winter getaways are expected to perform strongly this year, with a wide range of European destinations to choose from.
"Routes to Prague, Krakow, Berlin, Budapest and others provide appealing festive breaks for people seeking traditional winter markets in snowy Christmas card settings," the spokesperson added.
EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “It was really pleasing to see our strong recovery continue last month and the numbers speak for themselves, with more than 500,000 more people having chosen East Midlands Airport this year so far than did 12 months ago.
"Sitting at the heart of the UK, we know we attract passengers from a wide catchment area, whether that be South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Cheshire or from across the whole of the Midlands.
"That is reflected by the performance we have seen in recent months. People like the low-cost travel options and hassle-free start to their holidays they get from EMA. With plenty of festive city breaks and ski destinations available a short flight away, we look forward to welcoming many more in the coming months.”