Passenger numbers 'are soaring at East Midlands Airport'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, EMA said the figures released today show 413,259 travelled through EMA in October, nearly 60,000 more than the same month in 2022.

"That represented a 20.4% annual increase and pushed the total number for the year so far to 3,096,712.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last month’s figures meant EMA handled 98% of pre-pandemic volumes and set it on course to break through the 4m passenger barrier by March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paasengers board a RyanAir flight at East Midlands Airport

"Winter getaways are expected to perform strongly this year, with a wide range of European destinations to choose from.

"Routes to Prague, Krakow, Berlin, Budapest and others provide appealing festive breaks for people seeking traditional winter markets in snowy Christmas card settings," the spokesperson added.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “It was really pleasing to see our strong recovery continue last month and the numbers speak for themselves, with more than 500,000 more people having chosen East Midlands Airport this year so far than did 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sitting at the heart of the UK, we know we attract passengers from a wide catchment area, whether that be South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Cheshire or from across the whole of the Midlands.