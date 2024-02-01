Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UPDATE: The incident has now been cleared and the road is fully reopen. Delays remain in the area.

An overturned lorry is causing rush hour delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

The incident was first reported at around 7am this morning (Thursday February 1), when traffic was stopped due to an overturned lorry on the westbound carriageway between junction 1 and the junction for the M1 and M6.

The lorry overturned on the westbound carriageway of the A14 in Northamptonshire. Photo: National Highway East Midlands/X

The road remained closed for around 45 minutes before one lane reopened.

National Highways posted on X at around 8.30am: “One lane (of two) remains closed on the #A14 westbound between J1 (#Welford) and the #M6/#M1 due to an overturned lorry.

“Recovery is now on scene and the vehicle has been righted.

“There's still an hour delay with seven miles of congestion on approach so allow extra journey time.”