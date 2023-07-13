Organisations across West Northamptonshire come together to deliver operation to keep residents safe
‘Taxis and private hire vehicles which operate in West Northants provide a great, flexible public transport service which is a key part of the nighttime economy in the area’
- Northampton taxis have square burgundy/red and white plates, private hire vehicles have square yellow and white plate.
- Daventry taxis have narrow rectangular white plates and the private hire vehicle blue ones.
- South Northants area taxis have square white plates and private hire vehicles square yellow plates.