Opinion: Reopening rail line could cut Northampton to Leicester journey time from 90 to under 35 minutes

We are all familiar with the difficulties travelling between Northampton and Leicester using the M1. Congestion at all stages is a frequent problem. The population of Northamptonshire has considerably grown since the railway line was closed in 1981. Northamptonshire has the highest population growth of the UK and amongst the poorest rail access.

'Restoring this rail line would transform commuting between Northampton and Leicester' says Mr Richard Pill, CEO of the English Regional Transport Association. (ERTA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The present railway timetable from Northampton to Leicester takes around 90 minutes depending on where you change trains. A 'Network Rail 2020 interim study obtained under the Freedom of Information Act demonstrated that a journey time under 35 minutes is realistic. Leicester to Market Harborough is timetabled 14 minutes. Reopening the 14-mile Northampton to Market Harborough, with 2 station calls could take another 17.5 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Send your story to the Chronicle & Echo

The reopened railway line would significantly address transport exclusion in North Northamptonshire and South Leicestershire. A journey time under 35 minutes between Northampton and Leicester, potentially makes commuting by rail highly attractive.