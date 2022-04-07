'Ongoing police incident' closes main route towards Northampton during morning rush hour

The A428 is closed both ways near Yardley Hastings on Thursday morning.

Drivers heading towards Northampton on the A428 are being advised to find an alternative route on Thursday morning (April 7).

Northamptonshire Police say the road is closed in both directions in the Yardley Hastings area.

A report at around 6.30am said the closure was due to an “ongoing police incident,” adding “please can motorists avoid the Bedford Road East A428.”