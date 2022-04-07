'Ongoing police incident' closes main route towards Northampton during morning rush hour
Police issued advice to steer clear of A428 at approx 6.30am on Thursday
By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:54 am
Drivers heading towards Northampton on the A428 are being advised to find an alternative route on Thursday morning (April 7).
Northamptonshire Police say the road is closed in both directions in the Yardley Hastings area.
A report at around 6.30am said the closure was due to an “ongoing police incident,” adding “please can motorists avoid the Bedford Road East A428.”
No estimate has been given for when the road might reopen.