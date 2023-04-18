News you can trust since 1931
One person taken to hospital after early morning collision on A14 in Northamptonshire

One vehicle left the carriageway

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

A two-vehicle collision caused delays on the A14 in Northamptonshire this morning (Tuesday April 18).

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 1 for Welford and Catthopre for the M1 and M6.

Traffic was held for around 20 minutes, before one lane of two reopened.

There were delays on the A14 this morning (Tuesday April 18).
Emergency services were on the scene where one car had broken down before another collided with it. According to National Highways, one vehicle left the carriageway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It appears that one vehicle had broken down on the A14, and a second vehicle has then collided with it.

"One person has been taken to Kettering general Hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.”

Delays were in place following recovery and clear up until around 8am.

