Oil spill closes Northamptonshire stretch of A43 northbound heading into evening rush hour

National Highways is warning a busy stretch of the A43 is likely to be closed through Northamptonshire during evening rush hour on Friday (May 20).

A broken down vehicle has leaked oil across the northbound carriageway between the A413 junction on the Silverstone bypass and the A5 roundabout.

Clean up is under way but a spokesperson for the agency reported two miles of traffic approaching the closure at around 2.30pm which is likely to get worse. Drivers are being advised to find an alternative route if they can.