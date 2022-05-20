Oil spill closes Northamptonshire stretch of A43 northbound heading into evening rush hour

Drivers advised to avoid route from Silverstone to Towcester

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:57 pm

National Highways is warning a busy stretch of the A43 is likely to be closed through Northamptonshire during evening rush hour on Friday (May 20).

A broken down vehicle has leaked oil across the northbound carriageway between the A413 junction on the Silverstone bypass and the A5 roundabout.

Clean up is under way but a spokesperson for the agency reported two miles of traffic approaching the closure at around 2.30pm which is likely to get worse. Drivers are being advised to find an alternative route if they can.

The A5 is shut northbound towards Towcester as National Highways clears up an oil leak from a broken down vehicle
